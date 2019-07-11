Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN rights body narrowly passes resolution on Philippines

July 11, 2019 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has narrowly passed a resolution that includes calls for greater scrutiny in the Philippines.

The Human Rights Council voted 18-14 with 15 abstentions to approve the resolution on Thursday.

The measure, presented by Iceland, cites allegations of thousands of killings since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a campaign against illegal drugs in mid-2016.

The Philippines immediately rejected the resolution. The country’s ambassador in Geneva, Evan Garcia, said it “does not represent a triumph of human rights, but a travesty of them.”

Advertisement

The resolution calls on the Filipino government to “take all necessary measures to prevent extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.”

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

It also urges the U.N. human rights office to prepare a written report on the Philippines for consideration at the Human Rights Council’s summer session next year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.