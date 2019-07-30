Union calls Baltimore police commissioner’s plan ‘untenable’

BALTIMORE (AP) — A union representing officers, sergeants and lieutenants in the Baltimore Police Department says a crime plan promoted by the commissioner is “untenable.”

The Baltimore Sun reports Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso said the plan is written for a department “flush with resources,” and he says Baltimore’s police department is not.

Harrison’s plan offers an immediate crime-fighting strategy as well as long-term goals for the department over the next five years. His targets include crime reduction, community engagement, compliance with federal consent decree reforms, accountability, technology, increasing the ranks and communication.

Mancuso said for the plan to be effective, Harrison and the department need to face the truth that the department is in “dire” financial need and needs to be filled with more trained officers.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.