^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rise after Wall Street record on trade truce

BEIJING (AP) — Most Asian stock markets rose today after Wall Street’s benchmark hit a new high following the latest truce in the costly U.S.-Chinese trade war.

Tokyo and Sydney rose, while Shanghai was unchanged. Hong Kong advanced despite protests over a proposed extradition law that prompted police to use tear gas to clear streets.

On Wall Street, Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, to 2,964 after Trump’s agreement to hold off imposing new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports put investors in a buying mood.

Investors worry the fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions will drag on global economic growth. Those concerns prompted the Federal Reserve last month to declare its willingness to cut interest rates if the dispute hurts the U.S. economy.

The Dow gained 0.4% to 26,717.43 and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1% to 8,091.

^TSA-HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Chief says shorthanded TSA will handle July 4 travel surge

UNDATED (AP) _ The chief of the Transportation Security Administration says travelers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the four-day July 4 holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border.

David Pekoske says TSA can manage the loss of those screeners if it is only temporary. He said the border deployment has not had a measurable impact on airport wait times so far.

TSA expects to screen about 12.1 million people between Wednesday and Sunday for the July 4 holiday period.

Employees from TSA and agencies are helping Customs and Border Protection agents by performing non-law enforcement duties in connection with an influx of migrants at the southern border.

^FACEBOOK-SARIN SCARE

Facebook mail site evacuated after possible sarin scare

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Facebook mail facility near company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, was evacuated Monday after a routine check found mail possibly containing the nerve agent sarin.

Authorities put the site under quarantine as they conducted additional testing. Four buildings were evacuated and three have been cleared for people to return. A Facebook spokesman says the suspicious package was delivered around 11 a.m. to one of the company’s mail rooms.

There were no reports of injuries. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, as is common in incidents such as this one.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sarin is a chemical warfare agent that is a clear, colorless, odorless and tasteless liquid. It can evaporate into the environment, prompting symptoms within seconds.

^CYBERATTACK-GEORGIA AGENCY

Cyberattack forces Georgia agency to shut down websites

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state agency says a cyberattack has forced it to shut down some court websites.

News outlets report hackers demanding a ransom infected computers with malware at the Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts. Agency spokesman Bruce Shaw says officials have “quarantined our servers and shut off our network to the outside.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many Georgia courts were affected, or to what degree their operations were interrupted.

^JAPAN-SKOREA-TRADE

Japan cites security concerns in curbing exports to SKorea

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is defending its decision to impose export restrictions on South Korea, citing national security concerns and its obligation as part of the international community to keep tabs on sensitive technology transferrable for military uses.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says the step does not violate free trade principles.

Japan said Monday it will impose restrictions on exports of semiconductor-related materials to South Korea. Officials cited a lack of trust between the Asian neighbors, stemming from disputes over the issue of Koreans forced to work as laborers during World War II.

Suga says Japan will closely watch the possible impact on Japanese companies.

The trade ministry said exports related to manufacturing computer chips, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays, must apply for approval for each contract beginning Thursday.

^CALIFORNIA-AMMO BACKGROUND CHECKS

Glitches snarl start of California’s ammo background checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — On the first day California has required background checks for every ammunition purchase, dealers reported delays and glitches with the state’s online system.

But they say few customers were affected Monday because most had stockpiled bullets or shotgun shells in the weeks before the law took effect.

Voters in 2016 approved requiring criminal background checks every time someone buys ammunition. The state’s latest attempt to deter gun violence took effect Monday. Vendors the length of California were frustrated by online snags, including their inability to easily log in to the new system. But some chalked it up to a predicable learning curve.

^FAST FOOD BREAKFAST-LAWSUIT

Man claims discrimination in lawsuit filed over breakfast

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has filed a handwritten lawsuit against a fast food chain, saying he was discriminated against because he had too few hash browns with his breakfast order.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Tommy Martin of Mount Holly filed his lawsuit last Monday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. Martin claims that because he is black, he got fewer hash browns than is typically served with Hardee’s breakfast platter. He said a cashier tried to correct the situation before a manager intervened and eventually refunded the purchase.

Martin called local police over the May 30, 2018, incident. He said his civil rights were violated and the slight created a fear of food.

Representatives from Hardee’s didn’t immediately respond to an email asking for comment Monday.

^AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate 0.25% to 1%

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a new record low of 1% in a bid to boost the economy.

Today’s cut is the second in consecutive months. Previously the Reserve Bank of Australia had not shifted the rate in almost three years.

The changes were was widely expected after Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said in May that inflation was likely to remain below the bank’s target range of 2% to 3% a year and that a decrease in the cash rate would likely be appropriate.

