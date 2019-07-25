Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US government holding facility for children closes

July 25, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The last teenagers have left the U.S. government’s newest holding facility in the South Texas oilfields, just one month after it opened.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that it would keep access to the site at Carrizo Springs, Texas.

The facility opened in response to reports of children being detained without beds or adequate food by the U.S. Border Patrol, but it opened just as border crossings dropped as they normally do in summertime.

The nonprofit BCFS had said Tuesday that the facility was on track to close by week’s end. Kevin Dinnin, BCFS’ CEO, says the facility might serve as backup if the HHS facility in Homestead, Florida, were to be threatened by tropical weather.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth