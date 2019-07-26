Listen Live Sports

US grabs almost $1.5M for ties to NC political bribery case

July 26, 2019 3:54 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have grabbed nearly $1.5 million that a North Carolina insurance magnate intended to use as political donations, arguing the funds may be forfeited for an attempt to bribe the state’s top insurance regulator.

Federal court records unsealed Friday show the FBI seized Greg Lindberg’s money from the North Carolina Growth and Prosperity Committee. A judge will decide later whether the government keeps the money.

Prosecutors said another $500,000 in a committee bank account was to be channeled to state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey through the state Republican Party.

Causey reported the attempt to funnel the $2 million to his campaign in return for special treatment for insurance companies owned or run by Lindberg. Lindberg, former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes and two other men have pleaded not guilty.

