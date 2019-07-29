Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US moves to limit asylum for threatened family members

July 29, 2019 6:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Immigrants who fear persecution because of their family ties will no longer be eligible for asylum, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Barr, who has power to overturn immigration court rulings as head of the Department of Justice, argues not all family units are necessarily considered a “social group” for the purposes of asylum.

People can seek asylum in the U.S. if they can prove a well-founded fear of persecution based on their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in specific social group.

Until now, asylum seekers who were threatened because of something their family member did or did not do were eligible. For example, a mother whose life was threatened because her son refused to join a gang would previously qualify for asylum.

Advertisement

But the administration of President Donald Trump has taken several actions to limit asylum, including making it harder for victims of domestic violence to get protection and ending bond for asylum seekers, which was recently overturned in federal court.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

It is unclear how many people are affected, but advocates say it could be thousands of people. The government doesn’t track cases involving people who are granted asylum because of their family ties.

Barr’s decision is on a case involving a Mexican man who is seeking asylum because his family was targeted after his father refused to let a drug cartel use his store for business.

Victoria Neilson, a managing attorney with the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, said the ruling reverses years of precedent and is another attack on asylum.

“It’s almost laughable if people were not going to be killed as a result of this decision,” Neilson said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown