The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US nuclear museum, nonprofit team up for preservation

July 8, 2019 11:43 pm
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History and the Atomic Heritage Foundation are teaming up.

Officials say their new partnership will ensure that the foundation’s collection of oral histories and other materials about the top-secret Manhattan Project will remain available to the public.

The nonprofit foundation is closing its Washington, D.C., office. Officials say it’s been hard to sustain a fully staffed office as supporters have dwindled over the years.

The foundation notes that less than 3% of World War II veterans are still alive.

Since 2002, the foundation has been posting firsthand accounts and other programs on social media. Last year, 1.6 million people accessed its online resources, and its website audience continues to grow.

The foundation also helped pushed for the creation of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

