Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US restricts visas for Cubans involved in overseas medicine

July 26, 2019 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing visa restrictions on Cuban officials involved in a program that sends doctors around the world.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the program forces Cuban medical professionals to work long hours and live in unsafe areas while advancing what he calls the Cuban government’s “political agenda.”

He did not disclose the number of officials or identify them.

Cuba has sent doctors around the world for decades. The doctors have helped many people in countries where medicine is scarce, but the program is also a source of income for the Cuban government.

Advertisement

Relations between the U.S. and Cuba have deteriorated under President Donald Trump in part because of Cuban support for the embattled president of Venezuela.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

The Cuban government had no immediate comment on Pompeo’s announcement Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA