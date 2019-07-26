US senator released from Georgia rehab facility after fall

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia will miss the Senate’s final week of votes before its August recess while recovering from a fall.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that could include missing consideration of a $320 billion budget and confirmation of a Georgia-based federal district judge.

The 74-year-old Republican was released from a Marietta rehabilitation facility Friday. He was hospitalized after fracturing four ribs in a fall at his Washington apartment earlier this month.

Isakson’s office said he plans to return to Washington when the Senate reconvenes in early September.

Advertisement

Isakson said he was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed and “will remain focused on making a full recovery.”

The senator suffers from Parkinson’s disease, a chronic and progressive movement disorder that limits his mobility.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.