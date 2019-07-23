Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US spars with key allies at UN over Mideast peace approach

July 23, 2019 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. is deriding the viability of reaching “international consensus” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, further distancing itself from the two-state solution preferred by most of the world and drawing rebukes from its European allies.

President Donald Trump’s Mideast negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, delivered the harsh assessment during a U.N. Security Council debate on Tuesday as the White House says it is preparing to unveil the political portion of its Mideast peace plan.

Greenblatt dismissed the prospect of reaching global consensus on sensitive issues, including the fate of Palestinian refugees and the final status of contested Jerusalem. He suggested that Security Council resolutions on those issues are unenforceable.

But his comments rankled important partners for any U.S. Mideast plan. German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said, “It’s the U.S. that has left international consensus.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander