The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Venezuela government, opposition to resume talks in Barbados

July 7, 2019 7:58 pm
 
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Norway’s Foreign Ministry says negotiations aimed at resolving Venezuela’s political deadlock are to resume on the Caribbean island of Barbados in the coming week.

The Scandinavian nation is acting as a mediator in the talks and it said Sunday that representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition have agreed to meet in Barbados to seek a “constitutional” solution to the country’s political crisis.

Juan Guaidó, head of the opposition-controlled congress, has stepped efforts trying to force President Nicolas Maduro out of office. Guaidó is supported by the U.S. and about four dozen other nations.

Guaidó confirmed the resumption of negotiations, saying his ultimate goal is to secure new elections.

