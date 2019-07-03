Listen Live Sports

Video: Georgia police begged armed man to stop, shot him

July 3, 2019 8:08 am
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Body camera video shows how hard police in Georgia tried to deescalate an encounter with a knife-wielding man before finally shooting him as he rushed at an officer.

The Athens-Clarke County police video released Tuesday shows officers backing away from the bloody man. They scream “please put the knife down” and “please don’t” as they retreat from 23-year-old Aaron Hong, who repeatedly yells “Do it.”

Hong approaches at an increasingly fast pace and ultimately rushes one officer who screams “no” before firing. A wounded Hong then stands up as they beg him to stay down, and tries to grab an officer’s gun before being fatally shot by the second officer.

Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Spruill says both officers are on leave pending an investigation.

