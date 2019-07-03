Listen Live Sports

Virginia Beach orders independent probe of mass shooting

July 3, 2019 6:28 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Beach city council has ordered an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a recent mass shooting that killed 12 people.

News outlets report the council unanimously voted Tuesday to have the city auditor hire an independent contractor to investigate gunman DeWayne Craddock. The probe will analyze Craddock’s employment and workplace history, city policies and how to prevent similar violence.

The city engineer opened fire in his work building on May 31, the same day he submitted his resignation notice. He killed 12 people and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.

The resolution calls for probe to start as soon as the contract is awarded, which is says will happen no later than Aug. 15.

