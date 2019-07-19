Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia Republican lawmaker withdraws from race

July 19, 2019 9:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Republican lawmaker is withdrawing as a candidate for a state House race in a sudden and unexplained move.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Del. Nick Freitas told election officials Thursday he was dropping out as a candidate for his Culpeper-area seat.

Election officials were set to meet Friday to handle Freitas’ previous request that he appear on the ballot despite missing a filing deadline and submitting incomplete paperwork.

Freitas’ lawyer declined to comment.

Advertisement

Republicans may try and nominate Freitas as the party’s candidate again. That strategy could be challenged in court.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Republicans might also mount a write-in campaign with Freitas or another candidate. A write-in campaign would divert resources from other races. The GOP is in a tough fight to hold on to their narrow House majority.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.