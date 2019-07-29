Listen Live Sports

Virginia Republicans deny censure of GOP rep. who wed 2 men

July 29, 2019 10:29 am
 
BOONES MILL, Va. (AP) — A group of Republicans tried but failed to censure a GOP congressman for failing to uphold the party’s values by officiating a gay couple’s wedding.

The Roanoke Times reports the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee held a closed session Saturday to discuss reprimanding Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Committee member Wendell Johnson then introduced a motion in open session to express formal disapproval of Riggleman’s act for “failing to uphold the Republican Party platform” on same-sex marriage.

Committee chairman Melvin Adams said the motion was out of order. Committee member Diana Shores motioned to overrule Adams, but only four people voted in favor, so the motion and censure effort failed.

The Washington Post reported that Riggleman wed two of his campaign volunteers on July 14.

