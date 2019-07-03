Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Virginia to get $1.8M for Tropical Storm Michael repairs

July 3, 2019 5:07 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia will receive $1.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for electrical distribution repairs as a result of damages caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

The grant will be used to reimburse communities for the actions they took in the immediate response to and during the recovery from the storm.

The sub-recipient for funding is the Southside Electric Cooperative for electric distribution repairs.

The October storm hit Florida as a hurricane, then made its way up the coast and was downgraded to a tropical storm. In Virginia, at least five people were killed. The storm also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and closed roads.

