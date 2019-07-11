Listen Live Sports

Warren, Sanders, O’Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum

July 11, 2019 10:14 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro are participating in a town hall in Milwaukee sponsored by the Hispanic civil rights organization LULAC.

Each candidate will be onstage for 20 minutes Thursday evening. Immigration is expected to be a prominent topic.

The candidates’ appearance early in the campaign cycle highlights Wisconsin as a key toss-up state that Democrats want to reclaim. President Donald Trump’s victory in Wisconsin in 2016 marked the first time since 1984 that Republicans won the state in a presidential election. Hillary Clinton did not visit Wisconsin once as a general election candidate.

LULAC spokesman David Cruz says every candidate was invited months ago. Cruz says of those who responded, the field was narrowed down to candidates who resonated most with LULAC members.

