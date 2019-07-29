Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Who’s appearing on each night of the 2020 debates in Detroit

July 29, 2019 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The second set of Democratic presidential debates will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit, with 20 candidates spread evenly over two nights.

Here’s a look at who is appearing on each night of the debates:

NIGHT 1: TUESDAY

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru

___

NIGHT 2: WEDNESDAY

Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

Kamala Harris, senator from California

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown