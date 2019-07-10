Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
WV teachers union says it will sue over charter school bill

July 10, 2019 6:42 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teachers union says it plans to sue over a sweeping GOP education bill that allows the creation of the state’s first charter schools.

The West Virginia Education Association released a statement Wednesday saying it has sent the attorney general a formal intent to sue letter that alleges the legislation violates the state constitution.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the measure late last month after a gridlocked special session drew several heavy protests from teachers.

The broad-based measure deals with several aspects of the state’s education system, but educators and Democrats fiercely opposed the provision to allow charters. They argued that charters would end up steering money away from public schools.

A spokesman for Justice declined to comment on the potential lawsuit.

