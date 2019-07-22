Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemeni officials: fighting among rebel allies kills 10

July 22, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fighting between two tribal groups loyal to the country’s rebels has killed at least 10 people in the northwestern Amran province.

Among the dead is Mujahed Kashira, a tribal leader who once fought alongside the Houthi rebels but was later accused of defecting. In 2014, he had joined the rebels in capturing the capital, Sanaa, triggering the civil war.

The officials said Monday that the Houthis have arrested dozens of Kashira supporters in the town of Rayda. These clashes, which began Saturday, have also wounded over 17 people, including Houthi leaders.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Advertisement

The Houthis say four of their forces were killed while trying to arrest Kashira.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate