Yemeni officials: Saudi-led airstrike kills 10 civilians

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a busy market in rebel-held northern Yemen, killing at least 10 civilians, including children, Yemeni officials and the rebels’ health ministry said Monday.

The officials said the strike took place in Al-Thabet market in Saada province, a stronghold of the Iran-aligned rebels known as Houthis. The province lies along the border with Saudi Arabia.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said the airstrike wounded another 27 people.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people. The coalition faces widespread international criticism for airstrikes that have killed civilians.

The rebels control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

The stalemated conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world’s most devastating humanitarian crisis.

