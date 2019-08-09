Listen Live Sports

9 sick migrants evacuated from rescue ship, 400 still at sea

August 12, 2019 11:07 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish aid group says nine people have been evacuated from its migrant rescue ship while it continues to seek a port where another 151 passengers can get off.

Open Arms said two women – one with a brain tumor and the other with pneumonia – and six of their relatives were transferred to Malta on Monday. A man with health issues was moved to Italy on Sunday.

The aid group says its eponymous boat still hasn’t received permission to disembark in a European port 12 days after it rescued 123 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The crew picked up 39 more migrants on Saturday.

Italy’s Lampedusa island has the nearest port. The country banned both the Open Arms and a Norwegian-flagged rescue ship which is carrying 251 migrants.

