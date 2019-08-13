Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Activists: Heavy rainfall floods parts of Sudanese capital

August 13, 2019 9:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say flooding triggered by heavy rainfall has inundated hundreds of houses on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association says Tuesday that rains over the weekend have caused floods that destroyed or damaged more than 1,300 homes on the southern outskirts of the city, where the White and Blue Nile rivers meet.

The SPA says the flooding could lead to epidemic diseases and overwhelm sanitation services.

Footage circulated online showed flood waters cutting off roads and sweeping away houses and people’s belongings. Large swathes of agricultural land in the area have been flooded.

Advertisement

Military rulers have deployed troops to help people deal with the flooding. The Health Ministry has said at least 12 province have been affected by torrential rains since earlier this month.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service