Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Adoptive mother of missing teen pleads guilty to murder

August 2, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — The adoptive mother of a North Carolina teen who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

WCCB reports Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said Casey Parsons was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after also pleading guilty to felony counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, concealment of death and obstruction of justice in Rowan County Superior Court.

Her husband, Sandy Parsons, remains jailed pending trial on the same charges.

The two were charged in the death of Erica Parsons, who was reported missing in July 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.

Advertisement

In 2016, Sandy Parsons led authorities to Erica’s body in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office