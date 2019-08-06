Listen Live Sports

Air Force Cadet pleads guilty to assault, gets prison term

August 6, 2019 7:48 pm
 
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault.

Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.

Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.

Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.

