Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Al-Jazeera says Sudan officials allow it back into Khartoum

August 16, 2019 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The satellite news channel Al-Jazeera says Sudanese authorities have allowed the re-opening of its bureau in Khartoum after it was closed over two months ago.

The Qatar-funded broadcaster said Friday that a travel ban imposed on its bureau chief in the Sudanese capital was lifted and that all equipment confiscated following the shutdown was given back.

In May, Sudan’s authorities shut down the Al-Jazeera bureau only a few days ahead of a deadly crackdown on a large protest sit-in.

The military, under pressure from pro-democracy activists, brought down longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir and remained on the street demanding a civilian government.

Advertisement

The move to close down Al-Jazeera was seen as part of a wider media and internet blackout imposed by the ruling military council.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US