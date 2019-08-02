Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Alaska governor has skin cancer removed from forehead

August 2, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced Friday that biopsies of skin variations removed from his forehead confirmed a basal cell carcinoma, or a mild form of skin cancer.

Dunleavy’s spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Dunleavy took precautionary measures with his dermatologist this week, which left a series of sutures on his forehead.

Shuckerow says the carcinoma was removed. He also says Dunleavy and his doctor believe potential risks were addressed with the routine procedure.

Dunleavy first talked about the issue Friday morning, tweeting a photo in which his sutures are visible. He wrote: “I’m happy to say, I’m in good health. Moral of the story, wear sunscreen.”

Advertisement

Dunleavy temporarily suspended his gubernatorial campaign in 2017 for medical issues involving his heart. In reviving his campaign, Dunleavy said his treatments were successful.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office