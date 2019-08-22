Listen Live Sports

Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing powder to senator

August 22, 2019 7:15 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to charges alleging he mailed white powder to Sen. Tom Cotton’s Washington office along with a letter that stated, “Maybe this will get your attention.”

Henry Goodloe pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a count of conveying false information about possessing a biological weapon for the August 2018 letter he mailed to the Republican senator. Prosecutors say a Senate mail facility intercepted the letter and a hazardous response team determined the powder was unbleached flour and starch.

The letter’s return address was Goodloe’s home address in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet for the 77-year-old Goodloe. He faces up to five years in prison.

