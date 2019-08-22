Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Arkansas man who held child at gunpoint shot by trooper

August 22, 2019 1:08 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a man who had barricaded himself inside a home and held a 9-year-old at gunpoint was shot dead by a trooper.

State Police said 49-year-old William Lloyd Jones was shot early Thursday morning after the State Police SWAT team entered the home and rescued the child. They say a trooper fired at Jones after he pointed a gun at troopers.

Authorities say Jones barricaded himself inside a residence in Van Buren County. Local law enforcement had gone to the home Wednesday afternoon responding to a report of aggravated assault, later learning he was wanted on a parole violation.

State Police did not name the trooper, who is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

The Associated Press

