Asia-Pacific ministers push dialogue to end region’s spats

August 2, 2019 9:16 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Asia-Pacific foreign ministers have called for the peaceful resolution to regional disputes at the close of an annual security meeting, which has been eclipsed by the U.S.-China rivalry and a deepening trade spat between Japan and South Korea.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said Friday that his counterparts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum supported calls for resumption of stalled denuclearization talks between U.S. and North Korea. Don said despite tension between Japan and South Korea, the meeting was useful to push the two sides to advance talks.

The forum is a security dialogue that is an offshoot of annual meetings by 10 Southeast Asian nations with key partners including the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

