Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Australia joins US-led mission to protect Hormuz shipping

August 21, 2019 3:02 am
 
1 min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has joined Britain and Bahrain in signing onto a U.S.-led maritime security mission to protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran, the prime minister said Wednesday.

Australia will contribute troops, a surveillance plane and a Navy frigate to protect the shipping lanes from Iran, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The “modest, meaningful and time-limited” contribution was in Australia’s national and economic interests, he said. At least 15% of crude oil and up to 30% of refined oil destined for Australia transits through the Persian Gulf.

The British Defense Ministry announced this month that Royal Navy vessels will work alongside the U.S. Navy to escort vessels through the busy strait off Iran’s coast, which has become a flashpoint for tensions between Tehran and the West. The U.S. has been asking its allies to take part in a naval mission to protect shipping in the strait, though other European nations have expressed reservations.

Advertisement

Britain has been giving U.K.-flagged vessels a naval escort since Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized a British oil tanker last month.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Morrison said the Australian warship will be redirected from an anti-piracy operation in the Middle East, while the troops will be based in the headquarters that are coordinating the U.S.-led maritime security mission.

Initially, Australia will be involved for at least six months, but Morrison said the mission could be extended.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union