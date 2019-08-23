Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Australia, Vietnam concerned about China actions in sea row

August 23, 2019 5:33 am
 
2 min read
Share       

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Australia and Vietnam on Friday expressed serious concern over tensions in the disputed South China Sea, where Hanoi says China’s gas survey ship has infringed on its territory and has disrupted Vietnam’s exploration activities.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met in Hanoi with his counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and both leaders called for respect of international law and freedom of navigation.

Earlier the United States said it was deeply concerned that China is continuing to interfere with Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety and has deployed a survey vessel with armed escorts into waters off Vietnam, ignoring Hanoi’s calls to leave the area.

“(We all need to uphold) principles that relate to freedom of navigation, freedom of overfly, ensuring that nations can pursuit and develop the opportunities that exist within their EEZ and within their sea boundaries, and they can go about that business in a way that is uninhabited and supported and upheld by the regional architecture and the rule of law that support that free conduct of activities,” Morrison told reporters.

Advertisement

Phuc said that the countries were united in their position on the South China Sea, where China has rattled smaller neighbors by constructing seven man-made islands in the disputed waters and equipped them with military runways and outposts.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

In Beijing Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang did not directly address the U.S. accusations but said China opposed what he described as a U.S. campaign aimed at division.

“This is to drive a wedge between China and other countries and it is ill-intentioned. The aim is to create chaos in the situation in the South China Sea and damage regional peace and stability. China firmly opposes this,” Geng said.

Morrison and Phuc stopped short of explicitly naming China.

“I am not here to make accusations or do anything of that nature. We do not take sides,” Morrison said. Both he and Phuc urged all parties to refrain from the threat or use of force in settling disputes in accordance with international law.

Morrison said he didn’t want to agree or disagree with the U.S., stressing that Australia’s position was consistent.

“We are carefully calibrated with what we say but most important, respectful,” he said.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow