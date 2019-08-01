Listen Live Sports

Baltimore officials announce arrests, brush off Trump tweets

August 1, 2019 2:23 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Baltimore say President Donald Trump’s incendiary tweets about the city have not had a detrimental effect on their anti-crime efforts.

U.S. Attorney in Maryland Robert Hur and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the president’s comments during a Thursday press conference to announce the arrests and indictments of dozens of people on drug, gun and other charges.

In tweets over the weekend , Trump described a congressional district that includes Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Harrison told reporters the president’s tweets have only made authorities “more resolved and stronger willed.”

Hur says federal and local authorities in Baltimore understand the city’s problems can only be solved if they work together.

