The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Baltimore police hire FBI agent to lead Integrity Bureau

August 9, 2019 8:06 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s Police Commissioner has named a senior FBI agent as the head of the department’s Public Integrity Bureau, which oversees officer misconduct investigations and has faced criticism in the past.

Michael Harrison introduced Brian Nadeau on Thursday. He has been the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. Nadeau handled organized crime investigations for the FBI and led the agency’s public corruption unit.

At a news conference, Harrison told outlets Nadeau is “quite familiar” with Baltimore and the challenges facing the department. A recent investigation by The Baltimore Sun revealed the department failed to investigate misconduct complaints soon enough, causing about 75 cases to expire without conclusions since 2016.

Harrison previously named Michelle Wilson, an assistant Maryland attorney general, to head the bureau, but reversed the decision days later.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

