Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bank of Mexico lowers interest rate, citing global concerns

August 15, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank said Thursday it was lowering its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 8%, citing slowing global economic activity and tensions including the trade war between the United States and China.

The drop from 8.25% was reportedly the first rate cut by the Bank of Mexico in five years.

In a statement, the bank said “the risks that the global economy faces have increased” and also mentioned commercial disputes, the “disorderly” Brexit process and deterioration of “some political and geopolitical risks.”

It added that uncertainty persists over the U.S.-Mexico relationship as well as downgrades to ratings of state oil company Pemex and sovereign debt.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest single-day drop of the year on Wednesday amid mounting fears of a possible recession and weak economic data from Germany and China.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Earlier this week, analyst Alfredo Coutiño of Moody’s Analytics forecast only “mildly positive” GDP growth of 0.5% for Mexico this year.

“However, if investors remain reticent, the economy could report no growth or even a mild contraction in 2019,” Coutiño wrote.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US