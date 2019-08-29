Listen Live Sports

Biden opens new attack line on Trump: ‘cruelty’ to children

August 29, 2019 1:48 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leveling a new charge at Donald Trump by accusing the Republican president of deliberate cruelty to children.

The former vice president is campaigning Thursday in South Carolina amid news that the Trump administration has ended a policy that lets immigrants delay deportation if they’re in the United States seeking life-saving medical treatment.

Biden told supporters that Trump is “deporting sick kids” and running for re-election on a platform of “fear, anger, division, cruelty.”

Immigration advocates say repealing the medical exemption will have an acute effect on children whose families have come to the U.S. for treatments they cannot get in their home countries. Administration officials said the change took effect this month.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

