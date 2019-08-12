Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Blast at Iraq weapons depot injures 13, cause unclear

August 12, 2019 3:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s interior ministry says a large explosion at an ammunition depot southwest of the capital, Baghdad, has injured 13 people, most lightly.

Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, a ministry spokesman, said it was not immediately clear what caused the blast at the al-Saqr military base.

The explosion was heard throughout the city and smoke billowed in the air Monday evening.

The base houses a weapons depot for the Iraqi federal police and the mainly Shiite militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The state-sanctioned PMF militias, which also receive backing from Iran, have fought alongside Iraq’s regular armed forces against the Islamic State group.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter