The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Bomb blast kills Pakistani tribal elder near Afghan border

August 18, 2019 12:39 pm
 
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a pro-government tribal elder has been killed by a bomb planted in his vehicle in the country’s northwest, near the Afghan border.

Senior officer Mian Naseeb Jan said Sunday’s explosion killed four others and wounded six as they were traveling in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said the bomb was likely detonated remotely.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The mountainous border region was once a stronghold for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other militant groups.

Pakistan claims to have driven out the militants in a series of military operations in recent years, but the region still sees occasional attacks.

