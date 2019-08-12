Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil motion could block president’s son as ambassador

August 12, 2019 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Brazil have filed a motion that could block President Jair Bolsonaro’s son from becoming ambassador to Washington.

The prosecutor’s office in the capital is asking a regional federal court to specify that ambassadors must have diplomatic experience.

The motion filed Monday comes in response to complaints about plans to name 35-year-old congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro as ambassador to the U.S.

The U.S. government has signed off on the appointment but it has not yet been approved by the Senate.

Advertisement

The younger Bolasonaro has no diplomatic experience, but recently defended his qualifications on TV Globo by noting he’d worked as fast-food restaurants in the U.S. several years ago.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter