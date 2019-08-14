Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Burgum, backers want Roosevelt library in national park

August 14, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The proposed presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt may have to be built within the boundaries of the former president’s namesake national park in North Dakota’s badlands.

Former Gov. Ed Schafer says there are only a few options for the library’s location. Schafer, who heads a foundation overseeing developing in the area, says the city already is cramped and nearby state land is in a flood plain.

Gov. Doug Burgum and others support putting the facility in the park.

State legislators in April approved $50 million to operate the library, but that must be matched by $100 million in private money.

Advertisement

The library’s foundation is meeting next month to discuss the location.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act