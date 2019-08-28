Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Business groups ask Trump for tariffs delay before holidays

August 28, 2019 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of 161 manufacturers, farmers, retailers, natural gas and oil companies as well as other business groups, has signed a letter asking President Donald Trump to postpone tariff rate increases on Chinese goods slated to take effect this year.

The letter, dated Wednesday and organized by Americans for Free Trade Coalition, comes as tariff increases are set to take effect starting Sunday, followed by further increases Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

The group says the tariffs come right in the middle of the busy holiday period and that action is needed to protect American businesses and consumers this holiday season.

It says a large portion of holiday merchandise will still be hit by the September and October tariff increases at an even higher rate than initially anticipated.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins