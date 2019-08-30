Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

California governor announces deal to cap rising rent prices

August 30, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he’s reached a deal with apartment owners and developers on legislation that would cap how much they can raise rents each year.

The deal announced Friday would cap annual rent increase at 5% plus inflation, with a 10% maximum.

Newsom’s office shared details of the deal, which is not yet in print.

It makes changes to a bill by Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu, who had settled on a 7% plus inflation increase as he faced resistance from the real estate and development industries. It would not apply to apartments built within the last 15 years, and the caps would sunset in 2030.

Advertisement

Newsom’s office says the California Apartment Association and the California Building Industry Association will not oppose the bill.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space