Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cambodian opposition says founder to end exile in November

August 16, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s popular but disbanded opposition party says its self-exiled co-founder will make his long-promised return to the country in early November.

The Cambodian National Rescue Party, dissolved by court order in November 2017, announced Friday that Sam Rainsy and other party leaders will return to Cambodia on Nov. 9.

Sam Rainsy has been in exile since late 2015 to avoid a two-year prison sentence for criminal defamation. Other legal cases have since been lodged against him by the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen, his bitter enemy, who has held power for more than three decades.

Other top party members fled into exile during a late 2017 crackdown on all opposition to Hun Sen. The party had been expected to mount a strong challenge in the July 2018 general election.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US