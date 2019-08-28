Listen Live Sports

Candidates in N. Carolina special election meet for debate

August 28, 2019 3:36 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The two main candidates in the country’s only congressional district still without a representative after last year’s elections meet for what could be their only debate.

Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready are expected to debate Wednesday night in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district contest. A special election on September 10 was called after ballot fraud was discovered in last year’s race.

Bishop is a state senator, lawyer and Christian conservative. He’s emphasized his strict allegiance to President Donald Trump, for example by supporting a wall built along the Mexican border.

McCready started a financial firm that raised money to build solar farms. He’s avoided associations with congressional Democrats and won’t support investigating whether Trump should be impeached. He has focused on health care and education issues.

