The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Catholic archbishop posts, deletes tweets critical of Trump

August 6, 2019 10:42 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas Roman Catholic archbishop posted tweets critical of President Donald Trump, only to delete them later.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller used his personal Twitter account late Monday to demand that Trump “stop racism, starting with yourself.”

The prelate called Trump poor and weak, accusing him of causing “too much damage already” and of destroying lives. He added: “Stop, stop, stop. Please, please, please.”

The postings were deleted by Tuesday morning. Later, in English and Spanish, he tweeted that he regretted that his remarks “were not focused on the issues but on an individual.”

The tweets came after a mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people. The suspected gunman adopted Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric in his social media postings.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

