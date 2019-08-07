Charge dropped against Virginia driver who hit state Senator

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A reckless driving charge against a woman accused of hitting a Virginia state senator has been dismissed after the police officer who took the report failed to show up in court.

The Daily Press reports 60-year-old Rachel Alenas Dillera was accused of hitting and injuring Sen. Mamie Locke in March.

Hampton University Police officer Justin Lee Shockley filed the charge against Dillera. The police department confirmed he was fired July 24, along with eight other officers, for “misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks” on social media. He failed to appear in court Tuesday.

Dillera told Hampton University police at the time that she didn’t see Locke in the road.

The Democratic lawmaker has been using a wheelchair after surgery on her leg.

