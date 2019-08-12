Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Charlottesville helicopter crash report now due next year

August 12, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal investigation into what caused a Virginia State Police helicopter to crash during a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville still isn’t complete.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the National Transportation Safety Board estimated the inquiry would last 12 to 18 months after the Aug. 12, 2017 crash . It’s now been 24 months.

Forty-eight-year-old state police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and 40-year-old trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates died in the crash. They were on board the helicopter to relay video of the rally to officers on the ground.

The NTSB’s preliminary report said the helicopter began spinning and descended into trees just outside Charlottesville.

Advertisement

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson says the case has been more complex than other investigations and a final report isn’t expected until next year.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter