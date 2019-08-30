China tells Philippines it won’t recognize ruling on sea row

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his Philippine counterpart that Beijing will not recognize an international arbitration ruling that has invalidated most of China’s claims to virtually the entire South China Sea.

The row over the disputed waters — a major global shipping route thought to be rich in oil and gas reserves — has for years marred China’s relationship with the Philippines and other neighboring countries with rival territorial claims. Beijing has transformed a string of disputed reefs into missile-protected island bases.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo says the Philippine leader raised the issue in talks with Xi in Beijing this week.

He says Xi reiterated China’s position of not recognizing the arbitral ruling as well as not budging from its position.

