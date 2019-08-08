Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City: Fatal police shooting of Oklahoma teen was justified

August 8, 2019 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for an Oklahoma City suburb claim that police were justified when they fatally shot a black teenager who was naked and unarmed.

Edmond’s attorneys made the claims Wednesday in response to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the parents of 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis, who was shot and killed by officers on April 29 after he allegedly broke into a home.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers had violated Lewis’ constitutional rights. But the city’s lawyers argue in their response that “Lewis was justifiably shot by a service weapon after being ineffectively tasered.” Prosecutors haven’t yet decided whether the shooting was justified.

The city’s attorney, Taylor Clark, declined to comment. Lewis’ parents’ attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, says the city’s claims have no impact on potential criminal charges against the officers.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army