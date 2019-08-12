Listen Live Sports

Colombia antitrust regulator fines Uber for blocking probe

August 12, 2019 9:08 pm
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s antitrust regulator is fining ride-sharing app Uber $625,000 for allegedly obstructing an investigation into its operations in the country.

Three executives were also fined.

The action on Monday stems from a 2017 inspection of the company’s office in Bogota. Regulators were seeking information about Uber’s corporate structure, but said executives provided evasive answers and instructed employees not to cooperate.

Uber said in a statement it would evaluate its legal options once notified of the fine, which can be appealed.

Since its launch in Colombia in 2013, Uber has faced stiff resistance from taxi drivers who say the company is stealing their work. The company operates in a state of legal limbo because it pays taxes but lacks approval to operate in the country.

